RIDE-HAILING SERVICE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Ride-hailing service is a comfortable means of transportation, which offers door-to-door conveyance.

The market for such ride-hailing services holds high potential in the transportation industry. The current business scenario has witnessed high demand for these services, especially in the developing regions, namely U.S., China, Germany, and others.

In 2018, the global Ride-Hailing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ride-Hailing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride-Hailing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Uber Technologies

Lyft

Daimler AG

Grab

ANI Technologies

Didi Chuxing Technology

nuTonomy

Denso Corporation

TomTom NV

Gett

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-hailing

Car Rental

Car Sharing

Station-based Mobility

Market segment by Application, split into

Group

Personal

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 E-hailing

1.4.3 Car Rental

1.4.4 Car Sharing

1.4.5 Station-based Mobility

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Group

1.5.3 Personal

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size

2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ride-Hailing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ride-Hailing Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..