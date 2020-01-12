RIDE-HAILING SERVICE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Ride-hailing service is a comfortable means of transportation, which offers door-to-door conveyance.
The market for such ride-hailing services holds high potential in the transportation industry. The current business scenario has witnessed high demand for these services, especially in the developing regions, namely U.S., China, Germany, and others.
In 2018, the global Ride-Hailing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ride-Hailing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride-Hailing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Uber Technologies
Lyft
Daimler AG
Grab
ANI Technologies
Didi Chuxing Technology
nuTonomy
Denso Corporation
TomTom NV
Gett
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
E-hailing
Car Rental
Car Sharing
Station-based Mobility
Market segment by Application, split into
Group
Personal
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ride-Hailing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ride-Hailing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 E-hailing
1.4.3 Car Rental
1.4.4 Car Sharing
1.4.5 Station-based Mobility
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Group
1.5.3 Personal
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size
2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Ride-Hailing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ride-Hailing Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Ride-Hailing Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Ride-Hailing Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Ride-Hailing Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12.1 Uber Technologies
12.1.1 Uber Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.1.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Lyft
12.2.1 Lyft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.2.4 Lyft Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Lyft Recent Development
12.3 Daimler AG
12.3.1 Daimler AG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.3.4 Daimler AG Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Daimler AG Recent Development
12.4 Grab
12.4.1 Grab Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.4.4 Grab Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Grab Recent Development
12.5 ANI Technologies
12.5.1 ANI Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.5.4 ANI Technologies Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ANI Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Didi Chuxing Technology
12.6.1 Didi Chuxing Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.6.4 Didi Chuxing Technology Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Didi Chuxing Technology Recent Development
12.7 nuTonomy
12.7.1 nuTonomy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.7.4 nuTonomy Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 nuTonomy Recent Development
12.8 Denso Corporation
12.8.1 Denso Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.8.4 Denso Corporation Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development
12.9 TomTom NV
12.9.1 TomTom NV Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.9.4 TomTom NV Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TomTom NV Recent Development
12.10 Gett
12.10.1 Gett Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ride-Hailing Service Introduction
12.10.4 Gett Revenue in Ride-Hailing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Gett Recent Development
……Continued
