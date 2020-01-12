Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.41% and Forecast to 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid plastic packaging inks and coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of RPP inks and coating products to the end-user industry, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AkzoNobel

• Flint Group

• PPG Industries

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• The Valspar Corporation

Other prominent vendors

• ALTANA

• Axalta Coatings Systems

• BRANCHER

• ColorMatrix

• CROMOS S/A TINTAS GRÁFICAS

• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing

• DIC

• Encres Dubuit

• Environmental Inks and Coatings

• Kansai Paint

• Nippon Paint

• Sakata Inx

• Siegwerk Druckfarben

• T&K TOKA

• Toyo Ink

• Wikoff Color

• Zeller+Gmelin

Market driver

• Increased demand from the e-commerce market

Market challenge

• Short turnaround time for order fulfillment

Market trend

• Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global RPP inks and coating market by end-user

• Global RPP inks and coating market by food and beverage

• Global RPP inks and coating market by pharmaceutical

• Global RPP inks and coating market by personal care

• Global RPP inks and coating market by other consumer goods

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Global RPP inks and coating market by product type

• Global RPP inks and coating market by bottles

• Global RPP inks and coating market by containers

• Global RPP inks and coating market by others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global RPP inks and coating market by geography

• RPP inks and coating market in North America

• RPP inks and coating market in APAC

• RPP inks and coating market in Europe

• RPP inks and coating market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Increased adoption of printing inks and coating for lightweight rigid and biodegradable plastics

• Increasing adoption of ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curing technology

• Product and technology innovations and increasing demand for eco-friendly inks

• Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• AkzoNobel

• Flint Group

• PPG Industries

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• The Valspar Corporation

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued