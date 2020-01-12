Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.41% and Forecast to 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global rigid plastic packaging inks and coating market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of RPP inks and coating products to the end-user industry, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Rigid Plastic Packaging (RPP) Inks and Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• AkzoNobel
• Flint Group
• PPG Industries
• Sun Chemical Corporation
• The Valspar Corporation
Other prominent vendors
• ALTANA
• Axalta Coatings Systems
• BRANCHER
• ColorMatrix
• CROMOS S/A TINTAS GRÁFICAS
• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Manufacturing
• DIC
• Encres Dubuit
• Environmental Inks and Coatings
• Kansai Paint
• Nippon Paint
• Sakata Inx
• Siegwerk Druckfarben
• T&K TOKA
• Toyo Ink
• Wikoff Color
• Zeller+Gmelin
Market driver
• Increased demand from the e-commerce market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Short turnaround time for order fulfillment
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global RPP inks and coating market by end-user
• Global RPP inks and coating market by food and beverage
• Global RPP inks and coating market by pharmaceutical
• Global RPP inks and coating market by personal care
• Global RPP inks and coating market by other consumer goods
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
• Global RPP inks and coating market by product type
• Global RPP inks and coating market by bottles
• Global RPP inks and coating market by containers
• Global RPP inks and coating market by others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global RPP inks and coating market by geography
• RPP inks and coating market in North America
• RPP inks and coating market in APAC
• RPP inks and coating market in Europe
• RPP inks and coating market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Increased adoption of printing inks and coating for lightweight rigid and biodegradable plastics
• Increasing adoption of ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curing technology
• Product and technology innovations and increasing demand for eco-friendly inks
• Growing demand for small-sized rigid plastic packs
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Competitive scenario
• AkzoNobel
• Flint Group
• PPG Industries
• Sun Chemical Corporation
• The Valspar Corporation
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
