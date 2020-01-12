Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Smart baggage handling (SBH) solutions is a combination of highly advanced systems integrated with cloud-based technologies, M2Mi and IoT platform to enhance overall baggage handling process throughout passenger journey, across aviation ecosystem. Smart baggage handling (SBH) solutions include machine-to-machine (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT) platform, cloud-based airline applications and databases, and cloud-based analytics, which aid in connecting, managing, and securing real-time data and events from smart luggage using tracking devices. The main aim of SBH solutions is to enhance passenger travel experience and reduce their total travel time.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Baggage Handling Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

During 2017, the smart baggage and tracking devices dominated the SBH solutions market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The high rate of manhandling of bags have proved crucial to the dominance of this segment in the global market. Also, smart baggage management refers to the tracking of bags using a range of RFID tags, global positioning system (GPS)-enabled devices, Wi-Fi, cellular baggage tags, and baggage tracking devices.

EMEA to dominate the SBH solutions market during the forecast period. Factors such as the exponentially rise in the passenger traffic and superior in-flight connectivity networks are the key contributors to the growth of the global SBH solutions market in the coming years.

The global Smart Baggage Handling Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Baggage Handling Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Daifuku

Siemens

SITA

IBM

Cisco Systems

Honeywell Aerospace

Precision Aerospace Components

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Vanderlande Industries

Beumer Group

Apple

Scarabee

Bluesmart

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smart Baggage and Tracking Devices

Smart Baggage Screening Technologies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Airports

Station

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

