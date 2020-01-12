SMART STRUCTURES IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
A smart structure is a system containing multifunctional parts that can perform sensing, control, and actuation; it is a primitive analogue of a biological body.
The market for smart structures in buildings, bridges and tunnels is about to take off as new business cases for deployment of smart structures begin to appear.
This report focuses on the global Smart Structures in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Structures in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent
Arconic
Arkema
Teijin
Covestro
Toray
DowDuPont
Dynalloy
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Heliatek
Honeywell
IBM
Johnson Controls
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Shape Memory Alloys
Piezoelectric Technology
Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Technologies
Color-shifting and Light-Related Materials
Aerogels
Smart Materials for Self-Dimming Windows
Market segment by Application, split into
Buildings
Bridges
Tunnels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Shape Memory Alloys
1.4.3 Piezoelectric Technology
1.4.4 Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Technologies
1.4.5 Color-shifting and Light-Related Materials
1.4.6 Aerogels
1.4.7 Smart Materials for Self-Dimming Windows
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Buildings
1.5.3 Bridges
1.5.4 Tunnels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Structures in Construction Market Size
2.2 Smart Structures in Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Structures in Construction Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Structures in Construction Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Structures in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Structures in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Structures in Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Structures in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Structures in Construction Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Structures in Construction Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agilent
12.1.1 Agilent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.1.4 Agilent Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Agilent Recent Development
12.2 Arconic
12.2.1 Arconic Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Arconic Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Arconic Recent Development
12.3 Arkema
12.3.1 Arkema Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Arkema Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Arkema Recent Development
12.4 Teijin
12.4.1 Teijin Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.4.4 Teijin Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.5 Covestro
12.5.1 Covestro Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Covestro Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Covestro Recent Development
12.6 Toray
12.6.1 Toray Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.6.4 Toray Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Toray Recent Development
12.7 DowDuPont
12.7.1 DowDuPont Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.7.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.8 Dynalloy
12.8.1 Dynalloy Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.8.4 Dynalloy Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Dynalloy Recent Development
12.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development
12.10 Heliatek
12.10.1 Heliatek Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Structures in Construction Introduction
12.10.4 Heliatek Revenue in Smart Structures in Construction Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Heliatek Recent Development
12.11 Honeywell
12.12 IBM
12.13 Johnson Controls
Continued….
