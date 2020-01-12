Ultrafast Lasers Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Ultrafast Lasers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Lasers generate intense light beams that are coherent, monochromatic and highly collimated in nature. In comparison to other sources of light, laser beams are extremely pure with all of their photons (energy) having a fixed phase relationship with respect to each other. Ultrafast lasers are considered on the basis of time durations between 1 picosecond to 100 femtoseconds. Over time, lasers have evolved to provide optical pulses that are arranged for a particular operation with high bit rates.

This report categorizes ultrafast lasers on the basis of their usage and day-to-day applications. In 2016, fiber lasers dominated the overall ultrafast laser market with a share of REDACTED, closely followed by diode-pumped lasers with a share of REDACTED. Fiber lasers are most commonly used in materials processing, telecommunications, spectroscopy, healthcare and directed energy weapons operations. Due to its features, such as high optical quality, high output power and high vibration reliability, these lasers have replaced other traditional ultrafast lasers over the past few years.

Factors that support the growth of ultrafast lasers include their unmatched high-range intensity due to their low divergence angles as well as minimal energy loss during use. Although there are both large and small competitors in various regions, there are currently no substitutions for ultrafast lasers and this is expected to remain the case for the near future.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2820023-ultrafast-lasers-technologies-and-global-markets

Report Scope:

The ultrafast lasers market is segmented by type, application, pulse duration and region into the follow categories:

– Titanium-sapphire lasers, diode-pumped lasers, fiber lasers and mode-locked diode lasers (type).

– Biomedical, materials processing, spectroscopy and imaging, science and research, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. (application).

– Picosecond and femtosecond (pulse duration).

– North American, European, and rest of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world (RoW) region.

– In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the ultrafast lasers market, this report includes patent analyses as well as company profiles of key market players.

Report Includes:

– 44 data tables and 45 additional tables

– An overview of the global market and technologies for ultrafast lasers

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– An understanding of opportunities and innovation-driven market highlights

– Analysis of various applications and their market dynamics

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

– Examination of key trends related to types and pulse duration that shape and influence the industry

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amplitude Systemes, Coherent Inc., Epilog Laser, Jenoptik Laser GMBH, Laser Quantum Ltd. and NKT Photonics

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2820023-ultrafast-lasers-technologies-and-global-markets

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Regional Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Pulse Duration

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AMPLITUDE SYSTEMES

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

ATTODYNE INC.

Overview

Financials

Business Strategies

CLARK-MXR INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

COHERENT INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

DPSS LASER INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

EKSPLA

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

EPILOG LASER

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

FEMTO BLANC INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

IMRA AMERICA INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

IPG PHOTONICS CORP.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

JENOPTIK LASER GMBH

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

KMLABS

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

LASER QUANTUM LTD.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

MENLO SYSTEMS GMBH

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

MONTFORT LASER GMBH

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

NEWPORT CORP.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

NKT PHOTONICS

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

PHOTONIC SOLUTIONS LTD.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

RESONETICS LLC

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

RPMC LASERS, INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

SHEAUMANN LASER INC.

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

SPARK LASERS

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

SPECTRA-PHYSICS

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

TOPTICA PHOTONICS AG

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

ZIEMER GROUP AG

Overview

Primary Business

Financials

Business Strategies

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2820023

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)