Vitrified Tiles Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023
Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. Vitrified tiles are often used outdoors due to their water and frost resistance.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vitrified Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Some of the primary driving factors for this market include the increasing use of inkjet technology for customization and personalization, growing residential construction sector, renovation and modernization of older structures, strong growth in the flooring market, infrastructure development and the favorable government policies.
The worldwide market for Vitrified Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ceramiche Atlas Concorde
Blackstone Industrial
Centura Tile
China Ceramics
Crossville
Florida Tile
Iris Ceramica
Kajaria Ceramics
Mohawk Industries
Nitco
Grupo Lamosa
Rak Ceramics
Siam Cement
Del Conca Usa
Saloni Ceramic
Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti Spa
Porcelanosa
Mosa
Grespania
Johnson Tiles
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wall Tiles
Floor Tiles
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Residential
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Vitrified Tiles Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Wall Tiles
1.2.2 Floor Tiles
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Vitrified Tiles Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Vitrified Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Blackstone Industrial
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Vitrified Tiles Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Blackstone Industrial Vitrified Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Centura Tile
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Vitrified Tiles Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Centura Tile Vitrified Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 China Ceramics
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Vitrified Tiles Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 China Ceramics Vitrified Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Crossville
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Vitrified Tiles Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Crossville Vitrified Tiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
