Vitrified Tiles Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. Vitrified tiles are often used outdoors due to their water and frost resistance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vitrified Tiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Some of the primary driving factors for this market include the increasing use of inkjet technology for customization and personalization, growing residential construction sector, renovation and modernization of older structures, strong growth in the flooring market, infrastructure development and the favorable government policies.

The worldwide market for Vitrified Tiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

Blackstone Industrial

Centura Tile

China Ceramics

Crossville

Florida Tile

Iris Ceramica

Kajaria Ceramics

Mohawk Industries

Nitco

Grupo Lamosa

Rak Ceramics

Siam Cement

Del Conca Usa

Saloni Ceramic

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti Spa

Porcelanosa

Mosa

Grespania

Johnson Tiles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Others

