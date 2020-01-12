Waterproof Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report researches the worldwide Waterproof Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Waterproof Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Waterproof Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Waterproof Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Davco

Henkel

Sika

Yuhong

Zhuobao

Keshun

Mapei

Lommol Chemical

Hongyuan

Yuwang Group

Armstrong Chemicals Pvt.

Waterproof Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Emulsion Type

Solvent Type

Other

Waterproof Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Others

Waterproof Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Waterproof Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Waterproof Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Emulsion Type

1.4.3 Solvent Type

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Industry

1.5.3 Transport Industry

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Waterproof Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Waterproof Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Waterproof Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Waterproof Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Waterproof Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Waterproof Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Waterproof Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Waterproof Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Davco

8.1.1 Davco Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.1.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Henkel

8.2.1 Henkel Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.2.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Sika

8.3.1 Sika Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.3.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Yuhong

8.4.1 Yuhong Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.4.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Zhuobao

8.5.1 Zhuobao Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.5.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Keshun

8.6.1 Keshun Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.6.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Mapei

8.7.1 Mapei Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.7.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Lommol Chemical

8.8.1 Lommol Chemical Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.8.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Hongyuan

8.9.1 Hongyuan Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings

8.9.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

