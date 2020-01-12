Waterproof Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This report researches the worldwide Waterproof Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Waterproof Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces
Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Waterproof Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Waterproof Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Davco
Henkel
Sika
Yuhong
Zhuobao
Keshun
Mapei
Lommol Chemical
Hongyuan
Yuwang Group
Armstrong Chemicals Pvt.
Waterproof Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Emulsion Type
Solvent Type
Other
Waterproof Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Building Industry
Transport Industry
Others
Waterproof Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Waterproof Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Waterproof Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Emulsion Type
1.4.3 Solvent Type
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building Industry
1.5.3 Transport Industry
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Production
2.1.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Waterproof Coatings Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Waterproof Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Waterproof Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Waterproof Coatings Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Waterproof Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Waterproof Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Waterproof Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Waterproof Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Waterproof Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Davco
8.1.1 Davco Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.1.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Henkel
8.2.1 Henkel Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.2.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Sika
8.3.1 Sika Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.3.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Yuhong
8.4.1 Yuhong Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.4.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Zhuobao
8.5.1 Zhuobao Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.5.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Keshun
8.6.1 Keshun Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.6.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Mapei
8.7.1 Mapei Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.7.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Lommol Chemical
8.8.1 Lommol Chemical Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.8.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Hongyuan
8.9.1 Hongyuan Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Waterproof Coatings
8.9.4 Waterproof Coatings Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
