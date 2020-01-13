Neonatal monitoring equipment have gained widespread traction as they are vital in ensuring safe health of newborn babies. High susceptibility of neonates to even minor pathogens has driven the need for continuous care, and neonatal monitoring equipment adhere to this need efficiently. Rising neonatal mortality rates, asphyxia, and complications in premature births are key concerns faced by neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and these concerns are effectively addressed by neonatal monitoring equipment, which in turn will augur well for their market growth.

A recently compiled Market Research study issues a 10-year forecast on neonatal monitoring market for the period between 2018 and 2028. This all-inclusive and holistic research examines neonatal monitoring equipment market in detail, providing an exhaustive analysis on key factors impacting present as well as future growth of the market.

Neonatal Monitoring Equipment: Taxonomy

This report imparts quantitative & qualitative analysis on the neonatal monitoring equipment market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. Value forecast rendered in the report is in terms of US$ Bn. Qualitative analysis offered elucidates industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market expansion. The report covers complete insights on key growth determinants, deterrents, opportunities and threats that will potentially influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Segment-wise analysis & insights on neonatal monitoring equipment market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights. The report has branched the neonatal monitoring equipment market in terms of product type, modality, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, key segments include,

Ventilator

Pulse Oximeter

Capnography Meter

Cardiorespiratory Monitor

Bilirubinometer

EEG Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Based on modality, key segments include,

Portable Devices

Transportable Devices

Standalone Devices

Based on end-user, key segments include,

Hospitals

Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users

Based on region, key segments include,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape Assessment

This research study profiles business and product strategies employed by leading participants in the market, and exerts comprehensive insights that enable established and emerging players in devising effective growth strategies. The chapter on competitive landscape tracking is of paramount importance for the market participants who seek gleaning in-depth insights into current market status quo.

Prominent neonatal monitoring equipment manufacturers including General Electric Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips NV, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., and Masimo Corporation have been profiled in the report.

A scrutinized SWOT analysis has also been rendered by the report, which imparts strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to these market players. Intelligence apropos of new product developments, impact of regulatory changes, and mergers & acquisition activities of the market players has also been contained for perusal of the report readers.

