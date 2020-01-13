Api Testing Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2025

API Testing Market: Introduction

IoT, AI and other market are the reason for the growth of API testing market. As the adoption of IoT related device has increased the demand for API testing has also increased. Application Programming Interface (API) testing is one of the important type of software testing (a part of integration testing), which is mainly used to determine the expectations for reliability, functionality, performance, etc.

In recent times automated testing has been the most trending technology for software testing, so testing of web applications with the API testing through automation will give effective and accurate results. Automated API testing as a part of web services test automation solution helps to test whether the application communicates and accesses functions correctly from the Web by effectively verifying the behavior of web services connected to them.

API Testing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Adoption of agile and devops practices for software development is one of the factor driving the market for API testing as the adoption of these modern techniques asks for modern testing methods like the automated API testing. The other driving point for the API testing market comes to be more complexities in the IT sector making it scares in terms of resources and time to invest on testing, but as the testing has been an essential part of the after development process so the companies are going for third party testing companies which has led to increase its market.

The major challenge faced by the API testing market is that in many regions are not aware about this API testing process and lack quality of their service leading to low efficiency of software and less growth of API testing market. The other challenge API testing market is facing are the data security concerns. The application or software passed for the testing sometimes leads to data theft and concept theft, which in turn leads to the loss of the software developers in terms of capital and time which is badly restricting the growth of API testing market.

API Testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of API testing market on the basis of component shows the type in which API testing is available. On the basis of component the API testing market can be segmented into software and services.

Segmentation of API testing market on the basis of deployment type tells the platform on which it is used. On the basis of deployment type the API Testing Market can be segmented into Cloud Based and On-Premises.

Segmentation of API testing market on the basis of vertical tells us about the sector or industry in which API testing is done or used. On the basis of vertical the API testing market can be segmented into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Information technology and others

API Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of API Testing Market are: Micro Focus, IBM, Oracle, Qualitylogic, Smartbear Software, Tricentis, Runscope, Parasoft, Oracle, Cigniti, Bleum and Infosys.

API Testing Market: Key Developments

In January 2017, Oracle acquired Apiary the API management company with a focus on API design and collaboration. The company is looking forward to check its API testing tool platform through Apiary.

API Testing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, API Testing Market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the API Testing Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to a more adaption of such APIs that enable businesses to create value by offering their APIs. APAC is expected to increase fast as due to as the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the adoption of advance technologies.

