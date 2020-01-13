Black Tea Extract Market Overview and Scope 2019-2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Black Tea Extract.

Black tea is the most popular and highly consumed tea in the global market. It is an extract from the leaves of Camellia sinesis plant that further derives the powder form of black tea extract. Black tea is reported to be a rich source of nutrients including Vitamin C, zinc, iron, calcium among others. Black tea imparts a dark red color of drink that adds the characteristic of the beverage, including its flavor from delicate to robust. Black tea contains high anti-allergic, anti-viral properties and is also a rich source of anti-oxidants as compared to green tea. Black tea is processed through a method known as oxidization where the tea leaves are placed under the direct sun. Further, they are rolled, crushed and allowed to ferment completely.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Black Tea Extract Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Black Tea Extract Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Black Tea Extract, with sales, revenue, and price of Black Tea Extract, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Black Tea Extract, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Black Tea Extract market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Black Tea Extract sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Increasing herbal medicines demand may positive influence black tea extract market size. Functional food with herbal ingredients are witnessing a significant consumption growth over the forecast timeframe. Black tea extract serves as an herbal medicine, as it significantly minimizes the risk of oral cancer for those who intake tobacco products or smokes cigarettes. It also prevents cancer by hindering malignant tumors growth. Tannins present can fight viruses such as dysentery, influenza, cold, flu and hepatitis. Catechin, a form of tannin helps in suppressing tumors. Alkylamine antigens helps in increasing the immune response.

Black Tea Extract Market, by Types:

Liquid

Powder

Black Tea Extract Market, by Applications:

Beverages

Cosmetics

Functional Foods

Beauty Supplements

Browse full report along with TOC and List of Figures at:

