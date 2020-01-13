Bone Void Fillers Market Key players : Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Graftys, Arthrex Inc

Bone void fillers are the synthetic bone graft substitutes being used as a filler for gaps or voids in the bone structure for maintaining its stability. These defects may be surgically generated osseous defects or any bone defect from a traumatic injury. These are synthetically made and has an osteoconductive component such as hydroxyapatite, and one resorbable component such as calcium sulfate. These bone void fillers are commercially available in various forms such as gel, putty, powder, granules, paste etc. Besides filling a bone defect, these bone void fillers are also used to stimulate new bone growth as well as ensuring the mechanical stability and metabolic functioning at the defect site. Recent years saw an increasing number of synthetic bone substitutes available clinically as a substitutes to the traditional graft materials. But these need to pass the biocompatibility testing as per the ISO guidelines.

The ideal bone-graft substitute has certain characteristics of biocompatibility, bioresorbability, osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity, structural similarity, easy to use, and cost-effective. These fillers are used in various cases such as autograft donor site repair, bony defects due to trauma or tumor resection, collapsed vertebral body, osteonecrosis etc. These bone void fillers also find their use in the revision procedures of joint replacement to support the host bone

Bone Void Fillers market: Drivers & Restraints

Strong growth of synthetic material and their acceptance promotes the market growth for bone void fillers. Further, the continuous growing orthobiologics market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market. Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the bone void fillers market players are fuelling the growth of bone void fillers market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of bone void fillers market. In addition, high cost of bone grafting surgeries and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may also hampers the growth of global bone void fillers market.

Bone Void Fillers market: SegmentationBy Key Material Type:Demineralized bone matrix,Calcium Sulfate,Collagen Matrix,Hydroxyapatite,Tri calcium Phosphate,Others,By Form Type:Gel,Putty,Paste,Powder,Others,By End Users:,,Hospitals,Specialized Clinics,Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The bone cement and bone void filler market is filled with novel materials claiming their osteoconductive properties. The key material type in the popular synthetic bone void fillers tend to be microporous hydroxyapatite, or related macroporous calcium phosphate bone void fillers. Numerous preclinical and clinical trials are under way to realize its further potential which focuses on the material design properties to supplement tissue regeneration. In recent years, there is a great attention towards the development of “intelligent biomaterial” which can also deliver pharmacological components or biological entities for further enhancing and accelerating regeneration. Bone void fillers market currently face various challenges including poor resorbtion, limited availability, variable handling features and added cost. But with nearly 2.2 million worldwide procedures of bone graft, huge potential is seen for the market of bone void fillers.

Geographically, the market for Bone Void Fillers can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global bone void fillers market owing to the advanced bone grafting procedures in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario. Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding the major share of bone void fillers market. However, Asia-Pacific represents the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing public awareness, improving access to healthcare facilities and rising healthcare infrastructure. MEA represents the least market share globally in the bone void fillers market and projected to be the same over the forecast period.

Some major key players of Bone Void Fillers market include Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Graftys, Arthrex Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Atlantic Surgical, K2M Inc., Bonesupport AB, Osteomed and others.