Cell Based Immunotherapy Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2026

Cell-Based Immunotherapy is a promising futuristic solution for the treatment of cancer. Cell-Based Immunotherapy is the alternative option replacing the chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. Stem cell of the human body has the potential to cure a variety of diseases. Stem cell of the human body has the ability to replenish the specialized cell. This is the key fact that stem cells are used in Cell-Based Immunotherapy for the treatment of different type of cancer. Cell-Based Immunotherapy uses the totipotent stem cells, these cells can form extra placental or embryonic cells to cure cancer. The process to transplant the Cell-Based Immunotherapy in the body. During the Cell-Based Immunotherapy, stem cell generates the highly specific T-cells which targets the tumor cells by forming the antigen-antibody bong among them. Though Cell-Based Immunotherapy uses the T-cell, hence it is also referred to as T-cell therapy.

The rising prevalence of cancer is the primary factor behind the robust growth of Cell-Based Immunotherapy market over the forecast period. The market for Cell-Based Immunotherapy is expected to gain high traction over the next decade due to current initiatives by pharmaceutical companies to develop more target anticancer therapies. In the recent past, the adoption of T-cell therapy is increased for the therapeutic purpose which is responsible for the exponential growth of the Cell-Based Immunotherapy market. The ease in the product approval process by FDA has resulted from the launches various Cell-Based Immunotherapy drugs in the market which will ultimately boost the revenue growth of Cell-Based Immunotherapy market. On another hand, the lack of availability of clinical data for the treatment of cancer using T-Cell may hamper the growth of Cell-Based Immunotherapy market over the forecast period. Also, the lack of awareness among the people about the storage of stem cell at cell bank during the birth of a child may deter the growth of this market to some extent.

The global Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on application, Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is segmented into following:

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Brain Tumor

Lung Cancer

Others

Based on end user, Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Cancer Institutes

The rising prevalence of prostate cancer in men and breast cancer in women is the expected to be the major factor behind the increasing demand for Cell-Based Immunotherapy. According to GLOBOCAN, approximately 1.1 million men are suffering from prostate cancer throughout the globe while 1.7 million women are suffering from breast cancer worldwide. By application type, prostate cancer segment is expected to gain the maximum value share of which Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is then followed by breast cancer. Among all end-user Hospitals, the segment is the most dominant segment which is then followed by ambulatory surgical centers. While specialized cancer institute segment is expected to grow at the greater pace over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is classified into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Cell-Based Immunotherapy market due to breast cancer. After North America Cell-Based Immunotherapy market is then followed by Europe due to acceptance of Cell-Based Immunotherapy in this region. APEC and China are expected to show the faster growth for global Cell-Based Immunotherapy market owing to rising cases of prostate cancer in this region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to show delayed growth for Cell-Based Immunotherapy market due to lack of awareness among the people about the storage of stem cell at cell bank.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cell-Based Immunotherapy market are AbbVie Inc., Abraxis BioScience Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Takara Bio Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and others.

