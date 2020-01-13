CLOUD SECURITY SOFTWARE 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 48.46% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Cloud security software offers security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. Cloud security software can be standalone solution or a suite of products. It focuses on key parameters such as data protection, compliance, architecture, governance, as well as identity and access. A typical cloud security solution offers features such as encryption, IAM, endpoint monitoring, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection, and application and messaging security. Cloud security software helps in protecting the cloud content from unauthorized access and theft of data.

The analysts forecast the Global Cloud Security Software market to grow at a CAGR of 48.46 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cloud Security Software market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of cloud security software solutions.

The report consolidates the revenues generated from the following major geographical areas:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38465-global-cloud-security-software-market-2015-2019

The report, the Global Cloud Security Software Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Security Software market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• CA Technologies

• McAfee

• Symantec

• TrendMicro

Other Prominent Vendors

• CipherCloud

• CloudLock

• CloudPassage

• Commtouch Software

• CREDANT Technologies

• CYREN

• HyTrust

• IBM

• Okta

• Panda Security

• SafeNet

• Skyhigh Networks

• ThreatMetrix

• Zscaler

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/38465-global-cloud-security-software-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Global Security Software Market

06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Share of Global Cloud Security Software Market in the Global Security Software Market

06.4 Global Cloud Security Software Market

06.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.5 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by End-user

07.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by End-user 2014

08. Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014

08.2 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019

08.2.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 (US$ billion)

08.2.2 Cloud Security Software Market in the Americas

08.2.3 Cloud Security Software Market in the EMEA region

08.2.4 Cloud Security Software Market in the APAC region

09. Market Attractiveness

09.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

18. Key Vendor Analysis

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com