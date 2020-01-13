COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA TO GROW AT CAGR OF 14.39% AND FORECAST TO 2021
A cold chain is a supply chain that involves the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. Thermal and refrigerated packaging methods are used in the transportation and storage of these temperature-sensitive goods, and extensive logistics planning ensures their integrity. Cold chain logistics has evolved over the past few years. It has shifted from the mere storage of food products in cold storage warehouses and their refrigerated transportation to the provision of value-added services to customers.
The analysts forecast the Cold Chain Logistics market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 14.39 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Cold Chain Logistics market in North America can be segmented into two: Refrigerated Warehousing and Refrigerated Transportation.
The report, Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape of the Cold Chain Logistics market in North America and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• AmeriCold Logistics
• Lineage Logistics Holdings
• Preferred Freezer Services
• United States Cold Storage (Swire Group)
Other Prominent Vendors
• Allen Lund
• Alliance Shippers
• Atlanta Bonded Warehouse
• Burris Logistics
• Columbian Logistics Network
• Conestoga Cold Storage
• Congebec
• Frialsa Soluciones
• Great Lakes Cold Storage
• Kloosterboer
• Matson Logistics
• Midwest Refrigerated Services
• Nordic Cold Storage
• RLS Logistics
• Trenton Cold Storage
Market Driver
• Growth of Organized Retail
Market Challenge
• High Cost of Energy
Market Trend
• Focus on Energy-efficient Practices
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.2 Five Forces Analysis
07. Value Chain Analysis
08. Market Segmentation by Service type
08.1 Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America
08.2 Refrigerated Transportation Market in North America
09. Market Segmentation by Application
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.1.1 Key News
17.2 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 AmeriCold Logistics
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Service Segmentation
18.1.4 Geographical Segmentation
18.1.5 Business Strategy
18.1.6 Recent Developments
18.1.7 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
