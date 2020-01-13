Corporate Training Market in the US 2018 Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Corporate training involves activities and lessons for the professional development of employees and helps in improving their skills and enhancing their performance. Employers use training for new employees, to teach new skills to current employees for the same job, and to facilitate the advancement of employees into jobs requiring different skill sets.

The analysts forecast the corporate training market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 9.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the corporate training market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Corporate Training Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• City & Guilds Group

• CrossKnowledge

• Desire2Learn

• GP Strategies

• NIIT

• Skillsoft

• Wilson Learning Worldwide

Market driver

• Structural changes in the manufacturing industry

Market challenge

• Law acceptance of development courses among learners

Market trend

• Growing demand for microlearning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Corporate training model

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Technical courses – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Non-technical courses – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Corporate training market in the US by manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Corporate training market in the US by healthcare – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Corporate training market in the US by BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Corporate training market in the US by IT – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Corporate training market in the US by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Analytical applications of training data

• Growing demand for microlearning

• Rising use of gamification and m-learning

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Market positioning of vendors

• City & Guilds Group

• CrossKnowledge

• Desire2Learn

• GP Strategies

• NIIT

• Skillsoft

• Wilson Learning Worldwide

Continued…..

