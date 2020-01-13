Document Databases Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2017 – 2025

Earlier, every organization used relational databases which required a predefined schema to store data. Today, due to the increasing awareness of big data analytics and cloud, data has become an integral part of every organization. Everyday huge amount of data is created, distributed and collated to make a business decision. With the evolution of document databases, storing data and their manipulation became easy. It enables a user to store unstructured or semi-structured data easily in the form of records that describes the data in a document as well as the actual data.

Document databases like MongoDB, CouchDB, and RavenDB encapsulated data and uses encoding techniques like XML, YAML, JSON and BSON and binary forms like PDF and Microsoft Office documents. These databases are used when an organization wants to store data that can be easily split and partitioned across some documents and does not have any complex relations between the data tables.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19435

Document Databases: Drivers and Restraints

Factors like ease of internet access, simplicity, speed and scalability of document databases are boosting the growth of the market. Also, most of the document databases are open-source, schema-less, and runs efficiently on clusters.

The factors restraining the market of document database are problems faced in testing the NoSQL applications and complexity in using the database in applications that have structured data.

Innovative launches of NoSQL solutions is one of the trends in document database market.

Document Databases: Segmentation

Segmentation based on types in Document Databases Market:

Key-value: It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data

It makes use of hash tables and has a unique key and pointer to specific data Column oriented: It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems

It allows large amount of data to be stored and processed over distributed systems Document stored: It stores semi-structured document in formats like

It stores semi-structured document in formats like Graph based: This model can scale across multiple machines.

Segmentation based on applications in Document Databases Market:

E-commerce

Web applications

Mobile applications

Social media

Others

Segmentation based on end-user in Document Databases Market:

BFSI

Retail

IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Document Databases: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Document Databases market are Couchbase, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., MarkLogic Corporation, Aerospike, Inc., Neo Technology, Inc., Basho Technologies, DataStax, Inc, Oracle Corporation and MapR Technologies, Inc.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19435