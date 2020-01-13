ERLOTINIB HYDROCHLORIDE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Erlotinib Hydrochloride Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Erlotinib Hydrochloride Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Erlotinib Hydrochloride is an anticancer drug from protein kinase inhibitors pharmacological group. This medication is used for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic pancreatic cancer, and several other types of cancer. It is usually given after other cancer medicines have been tried without success. Erlotinib acts on the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and it works by interfering with the growth of cancer cells and slows their spread in the body

Global Erlotinib Hydrochloride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Roche

Cipla

Mylan

Teva

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Beacon Pharmaceuticals

Raichem Lifesciences

United Biotech

CJ Corporation

Vivimed Labs

Boryung Pharmaceutical

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Pharmascience

Natco Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

RPG Life Sciences

Schwarz Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Chugai Pharmaceutical

DKSH

Firma Chun Cheong

Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals

Ortat

Zuellig Pharma

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

25mg

100mg

150mg

By End-User / Application

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

