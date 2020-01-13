Foam Concrete Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022
This report studies the global Foam Concrete market status and forecast, categorizes the global Foam Concrete market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
LafargeHolicim
CEMEX
CNBM
EUROCEMENT
VOTORANTIM Group
Luca Industries International
Boral Concrete
Grupo ACS
Vinci
Hochtief
Bouygues
Bechtel Corporation
Leighton Holdings
Shanghai Construction Group
STRABAG
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Protein Based Foam Generator
Surfactant Based Foam Generator
Enzyme Based Foam Generator
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Engineering
Industry
Housing Construction
Garden
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Foam Concrete Market Research Report 2018
1 Foam Concrete Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foam Concrete
1.2 Foam Concrete Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Foam Concrete Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Foam Concrete Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Protein Based Foam Generator
1.2.4 Surfactant Based Foam Generator
1.2.5 Enzyme Based Foam Generator
1.3 Global Foam Concrete Segment by Application
1.3.1 Foam Concrete Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Engineering
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Housing Construction
1.3.5 Garden
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Foam Concrete Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Foam Concrete Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Foam Concrete (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Foam Concrete Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Foam Concrete Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
7 Global Foam Concrete Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 LafargeHolicim
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 LafargeHolicim Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 CEMEX
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 CEMEX Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 CNBM
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 CNBM Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 EUROCEMENT
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 EUROCEMENT Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 VOTORANTIM Group
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 VOTORANTIM Group Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Luca Industries International
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Luca Industries International Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Boral Concrete
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Foam Concrete Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Boral Concrete Foam Concrete Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
