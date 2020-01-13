Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Growth 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025
The global Benzyl Alcohol market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Benzyl Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Benzyl Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Benzyl Alcohol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Benzyl Alcohol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Parchem
Emerald Performance Materials
KH Chemcials
Lanxess
Sigma-Alorich
Bruchem, Inc
Charkit Chemical Corporation
Penta Manufacturing Company
Pharmco-Aaper
Avantor Performance Materials
Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical
TaileChemie
Shimmer Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
Wuhan Youji Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Purity Higher Than 99.5%
Purity Between 99% to 99.5%
Purity Lower Than 99%
Segment by Application
Personal Care Products
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Paints & Coatings
Other
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Benzyl Alcohol
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Benzyl Alcohol
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
5 Benzyl Alcohol Regional Market Analysis
6 Benzyl Alcohol Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Benzyl Alcohol Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Benzyl Alcohol Major Manufacturers Analysis
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Benzyl Alcohol
10 Marketing Channel
11 Market Dynamics
12 Conclusion
