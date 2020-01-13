Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Growth 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

The global Benzyl Alcohol market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Benzyl Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Benzyl Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Benzyl Alcohol in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Benzyl Alcohol manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Parchem

Emerald Performance Materials

KH Chemcials

Lanxess

Sigma-Alorich

Bruchem, Inc

Charkit Chemical Corporation

Penta Manufacturing Company

Pharmco-Aaper

Avantor Performance Materials

Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical

TaileChemie

Shimmer Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Wuhan Youji Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity Higher Than 99.5%

Purity Between 99% to 99.5%

Purity Lower Than 99%

Segment by Application

Personal Care Products

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Other

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Benzyl Alcohol

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Benzyl Alcohol

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Benzyl Alcohol Regional Market Analysis

6 Benzyl Alcohol Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Benzyl Alcohol Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Benzyl Alcohol Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Benzyl Alcohol

10 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

