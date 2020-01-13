Global Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market Analysis to 2025 – North America Accounts Largest Market Share

The Global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market is anticipated to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2025. The dental diagnostics and surgical equipment are used for the analysis and cure of dental problems such as periodontitis, gingivitis, tooth decay, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. Increasing incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive painless surgeries and technological advancement is expected to drive the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry fuels the market growth. Elder patients suffer from various dental disorders such as caries, oral candidiasis and xerostomia that thrust the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market growth.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market – Segment Analysis

Dental radiology equipment accounted for highest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market.

With rising implementation of CAD/CAM system in Dentistry, this segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

The market for lasers in dentistry has grown rapidly owing to acceptance of dental lasers by the FDA.

The market for dental hand pieces is positively influenced by factors like the rise in oral diseases, aging population, and an increase in dental clinics.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share of the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market followed by the European region.

Asia-Pacific dental diagnostic & surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasting period.

Rest of the world is showing low market share, lack of oral hygiene care is the main reason behind it.

Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market – Key Players Analysis

Danaher Corporation dental net sales increased to over US$ 2.8 Billion in 2017.

BIOLASE, Inc. offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems.

In May 2016, The Finnish dental equipment manufacturer Planmeca has introduced a 3D printer to expand its product portfolio.

In April 2017, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced the distribution of NovaBone Dental Putty through its dental division in over 40 countries.

In May 2017, Henry Schein, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Southern Anesthesia + Surgical (SAS).

The report titled "Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipment Market Outlook and Company Analysis – Global Forecast to 2025" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-growing Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market.

This 178 Page report with 50 Figures and 4 Tables has been studied from 5 View Points:

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast – Segment Wise Analysis (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast – Regional Analysis (2010 – 2025) Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market – Key Players Analysis (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market – Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market – 8 Segments Covered

Dental Radiology Equipment Dental CAD/CAM Systems Dental Lasers Dental Chairs Dental Handpieces Dental Curing Lights Dental Scaling Units Instrument Delivery Systems

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of The World

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market – Key Companies Analysis

Danaher Corporation Biolase, Inc Henry Schein Dentsply Sirona Straumann Patterson Zimmer Biomet Planmeca OY Ivoclar Vivadent AG 3M Company Midmark

Table of Content

Executive Summary Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Share and Forecast (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast – Segment Wise Analysis (2010 – 2025) Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market and Forecast – Regional Analysis (2010 – 2025) Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market – Key Players Analysis Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market – Growth Drivers Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market – Challenges

