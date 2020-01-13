Global Dermatoscope Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Dermatoscope Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dermatoscope Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Dermatoscopy (also known as dermoscopy or epiluminescence microscopy) is the examination of skin lesions with a dermatoscope. This traditionally consists of a magnifier (typically x10), a non-polarised light source, a transparent plate and a liquid medium between the instrument and the skin, and allows inspection of skin lesions unobstructed by skin surface reflections. Modern dermatoscopes dispense with the use of liquid medium and instead use polarised light to cancel out skin surface reflections.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Dermlite
Heine
Dino-Lite
Canfield
WelchAllyn
AMD Global
KaWe
FotoFinder
Caliber I.D.
Firefly Global
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Traditional Dermatoscope
Digital Dermatoscope
By Application
Clinic
Others
Continued….
