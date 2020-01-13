Global Diagnostic Audiometer Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Diagnostic Audiometer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Diagnostic Audiometer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Diagnostic Audiometer is a device used to evaluate hearing loss during an audiology test. Usually, it is an individual piece of hardware that delivers pure tones of controlled intensity to one ear at a time, to which a patient responds when they can hear the tone. Many modern devices can either be used alone or connected to a computer and integrated with hearing conservation databases. Audiometer has different types, depending upon the frequency range, range of acoustic output, mode of acoustic presentation, masking facility, procedures used, and types of acoustic stimuli. It is commonly used in hospitals, audiology centers and research communities.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

William Demant

GN Otometrics

Natus Medical

Inventis

Benson Medical Instruments

Auditdata

Micro-DSP

LISOUND

Beijing Beier

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Stand-alone Audiometer

Hybrid Audiometer

PC-Based Audiometer

By Application

Hospitals

Research Communities

Audiology Centers

