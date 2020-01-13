Global Disposable Hemoperfusion Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Disposable Hemoperfusion market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Disposable Hemoperfusion Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Hemoperfusion is a treatment technique in which large volumes of the patient’s blood are passed over an adsorbent substance in order to remove toxic substances from the blood. Adsorption is a process in which molecules or particles of one substance are attracted to the surface of a solid material and held there. These solid materials are called sorbents. Disposable Hemoperfusion is sometimes described as an extracorporeal form of treatment because the blood is pumped through a device outside the patient’s body. In this report, we calculate medical consumables of hemoperfusion.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Gambro
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Jafron Biomedical
Kaneka Pharma
Kangbei Medical Device
Toray Medical
Aier
Tianjin Zibo High Technology
Biosun Corporation
CytoSorbentsCompany 11
The global Disposable Hemoperfusion market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Major applications as follows:
Overdose
Specific Intoxications
Certain Autoimmune Diseases
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Gambro
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 Jafron Biomedical
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 Kaneka Pharma
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Kangbei Medical Device
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Toray Medical
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Aier
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 Tianjin Zibo High Technology
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Biosun Corporation
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 CytoSorbentsCompany 11
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
4 Major Application
4.1 Overdose
4.1.1 Overview
4.1.2 Overdose Market Size and Forecast
4.2 Specific Intoxications
4.2.1 Overview
4.2.2 Specific Intoxications Market Size and Forecast
4.3 Certain Autoimmune Diseases
4.3.1 Overview
4.3.2 Certain Autoimmune Diseases Market Size and Forecast
4.4 Hepatic Encephalopathy
4.4.1 Overview
4.4.2 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Size and Forecast
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Overview
4.5.2 Others Market Size and Forecast
Continued….
