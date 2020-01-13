Global Meter Data Management Product Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meter Data Management Product Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

This market consists of utilities seeking products for managing metered consumption data. Metered data managed in these products can be used across the enterprise and shared with customers, partners, market operators and regulators. For the purpose of this market assessment, meter data management (MDM) products are IT components of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). These products are responsible for cleansing, calculating, providing data persistency, and disseminating consumption and event data obtained from meters installed on delivery points. MDM products can contain a subset of meter asset information, or even some premise, topology or customer information. However, the key data being tracked is metered commodity consumption and meter-related events, regardless of the type of commodity metered, type of meter, communication technology or collection device.

Scope of the Report:

The global Meter Data Management Product market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Meter Data Management Product.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Meter Data Management Product market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Meter Data Management Product market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OSIsoft

Oracle

Itron

ElectSolve

Gruppo Engineering

Landis+Gyr

Siemens

Terranova Software

Cuculus

Energyworx

Ferranti Computer

Systems

Honeywell

Enoro

Accenture

Fluentgrid Limited

SAP

Silver Spring Networks

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

