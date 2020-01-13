Global Portable Power Bank Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Portable Power Bank market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Mophie
Samsung
Mipow
Sony
Maxell
RavPower
Samya
FSP Europe
Xtorm
Lepow
HIPER
Pisen
Romoss
SCUD
Yoobao
DX Power
Pineng
Besiter
MI
Mili
Koeok
Powerocks
GP Batteries
XPAL Power
Aigo
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Up To 3000 mAh
3001 – 8000 mAh
8001 – 20000 mAh
Above 20000 mAh
By End-User / Application
Smartphone
Tablet
Media Device
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Mophie
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Samsung
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Mipow
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Sony
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Maxell
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 RavPower
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Samya
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 FSP Europe
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Xtorm
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Lepow
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 HIPER
12.12 Pisen
12.13 Romoss
12.14 SCUD
12.15 Yoobao
12.16 DX Power
12.17 Pineng
12.18 Besiter
12.19 MI
12.20 Mili
12.21 Koeok
12.22 Powerocks
12.23 GP Batteries
12.24 XPAL Power
12.25 Aigo
