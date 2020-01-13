Global Soy Protein Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Soy Protein Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Soy Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Cargill
ADM
CHS
DuPont
Yuwang Group
Gushen Group
Sojaprotein
Tiancheng Group
Wonderful Industrial Group
Scents Holdings
Goldensea Industry
Shansong Biological Products
FUJIOIL
IMCOPA
Shandong Sanwei
Hongzui Group
MECAGROUP
Sonic Biochem
Henan Fiber Source
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Soy Protein Concentrate
Soy Protein Isolate
Textured Soy Protein
Soy Flour
By End-User / Application
Processed Meat Products
Bakery and Confectionary
Beverage
Animal Feed
Others
