Global Telemedicine Market Expected To Reach US$ 64 Billion by 2022 – Analysis by End User, Specialty, Component, Regional Outlook

The global market for telemedicine is expected to reach nearly US$ 64 Billion by 2022. The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services. The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern and availability of telecommunications bandwidth.

Global Telemedicine Market – by End Users

The telehospitals/teleclinics segment accounted for highest revenue in 2016.

Telehome segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasting period because of the rising inclination towards personalized healthcare.

Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market – by Specialty

In 2017, Teleradiology accounted for maximum share of the telehospitals market by specialty, driven by wide usage of this technology for transferring patient’s medical reports.

Telecardiology is the second largest application of the telehospitals market being followed by Telepsychiatry.

Teledermatology captures least share of the global telehospitals/teleclinics market.

Global Telemedicine Market – by Component

In terms of component, the services segment commands the largest share of the global telemedicine market.

The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Hardware is the third largest component of telemedicine market being followed by Telecom & Networking which.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2804954-global-telemedicine-market-by-end-users-specialty-component-region-and

Telemedicine Market – Region Analysis

Geographically, the global telemedicine market is dominated by North America and Europe.

North America accounted for lion’s share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products.

Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecasting period.

In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

This is the 2nd edition report on Telemedicine industry by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Global Telemedicine Market (by End-Users, Specialty, Component & Region) and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Telemedicine Market.

This 158 Page report with 42 Figures and 9 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users (2009 – 2022) Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast – by Specialty (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Component (2009 – 2022) Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market – Mergers and Acquisitions (2013 – 2017) Global Telemedicine Market – Driving Factors and Challenges Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles, Revenue and Recent Developments

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users (2009 – 2022)

Telehospitals/Teleclinics Telehome

Based on Specialty Telehospitals/Teleclinics market is further segmented into

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Others

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Component (2009 – 2022)

Services Hardware Software Telecom and Networking

Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region (2009 – 2022)

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Global Telemedicine Market – Company Profiles and Recent Developments

McKesson Corporation Philips Healthcare GE Healthcare Ltd. IBM Cerner Corporation AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc Cisco Systems, Inc Honeywell Life Care Solutions Medtronic plc

Table of Content

Executive Summary Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by End-Users (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast (2009 – 2022) Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast – by Specialty (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Component (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast – by Region (2009 – 2022) Global Telemedicine Market – Mergers and Acquisitions Global Telemedicine Market – Driving Factors Global Telemedicine Market – Challenges Company Profiles

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)