GLOBAL WATER SUPPLY EQUIPMENT MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Water Supply Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Water Supply Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Toyo Denki

Xylem

Aquatec

Qingdao Sanli Group

Kaiquan Group

Shanghai Lianyu Pump

Pacific Pump Group

Lubing Maschinenfabrik Ludwig Bening

China Lesso Group

Advanced Drainage Systems

KSB

Nanfang Bengye

Liancheng Group

Tianjin Fanhua

Changsha Zhongying

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mechanical Type

Electric Type

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Government and Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Water Supply Equipment capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Water Supply Equipment manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Supply Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Water Supply Equipment Manufacturers

Water Supply Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Water Supply Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Water Supply Equipment market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

