Global White Box Server Market Oppurtunity Analysis, Competitor Landscape, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023
White Box Server Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in White Box Server Market.
A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.
The global White Box Server market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Rack-mount Server
Blade Server
Whole Cabinet Server
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Data Center
Enterprise Customers
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Quanta
Wistron
Inventec
Hon Hai
MiTAC
Celestica
Super Micro Computer
Compal Electronics
Pegatron
ZT Systems
Regions Covered in White Box Server Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
