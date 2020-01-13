Growth of Cannabis-infused Edibles Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Edibles are food products infused with cannabis extract. Edibles come in many formsâ€”including baked goods, candies, gummies, chocolates, lozenges, and beveragesâ€”and may be homemade or prepared commercially for dispensaries.

This report studies the Cannabis-infused Edibles Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cannabis-infused Edibles market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

This report studies the Global Cannabis-infused Edibles Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cannabis-infused Edibles market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Coalition Brewing

Dutch Windmill Spirits

Heineken

Klosterbrauerei Weienohe

SK Rodnik

Corona

Plus Products

Mountain High Suckers

Bend Company

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Beverages

Baked Goods

Candies

Gummies

Chocolates

Lozenges

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Recreational Cannabis Use

Medicinal Cannabis Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cannabis-infused Edibles capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cannabis-infused Edibles are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cannabis-infused Edibles Manufacturers

Cannabis-infused Edibles Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cannabis-infused Edibles Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cannabis-infused Edibles market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players

