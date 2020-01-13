Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2018 – 2026

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition in which an abnormal amount of phosphate is present in the blood. The abnormal amount of phosphate is mostly observed in the population with chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular diseases. In patients with chronic kidney diseases, hyperphosphatemia is a major cause of mortality and morbidity. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), In U.S. around 11-15% population are diagnosed with hyperphosphatemia every year where the majority of the population are suffering from diabetes and cardiovascular disease. People with diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are at high risk of getting hypophosphatemia. The rising prevalence of diabetes, kidney and cardiovascular disease are the major factors increasing the demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment which indirectly increasing the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market. However, lack of awareness among the population about hyperphosphatemia might restrict the demand of the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market.

The most common cause for increasing phosphate levels is the inability of the kidney to get rid of phosphate. To overcome the burden of hyperphosphatemia many hyperphosphatemia treatment options have been studied and research has been carried out. Many phosphate-lowering hyperphosphatemia treatment approaches have been implemented to manage and prevent hyperphosphatemia. Some of the hyperphosphatemia treatment options are the restriction of phosphate in the diet, restriction of protein and avoidance of dairy products. Increasing government initiatives and rising spending on research and development and clinical trials for hyperphosphatemia treatment are the major factors propelling the growth of hyperphosphatemia treatment market. Moreover, increasing demand for effective hyperphosphatemia treatment options and rising incidence rate of hyperphosphatemia are the key factors increasing the demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment market. Balancing and controlling optimal phosphate level is very challenging for patients in dialysis. And sometimes, dialysis removes all the phosphate from the body due to which patients required to take phosphate binder to maintain the level of phosphate in the body. This may hinder the growth of hyperphosphatemia treatment market.

The global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on Treatment, global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is segmented

Dietary phosphate restriction

Protein restriction

Avoidance of dairy products

Effective Dialysis

Phosphate Binder

Others

Based on Test Type, global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is segmented

Low serum calcium level test

Blood urea nitrogen test

Creatinine value test

High serum calcium test

Phosphate level test

Parathyroid hormone test

Others

Based on End User, global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is segmented

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Hyperphosphatemia treatment market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing launches and introduction of novel drugs are expected to fuel the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market. However, there are no specific symptoms for hyperphosphatemia due to which it is difficult to detect the phosphorous level in the body. This may restrain the growth of hyperphosphatemia treatment market. Additionally, phosphate control is difficult for some patients. Hence, healthcare professionals should analysis patients with chronic kidney disease for unsuitable use of acid-suppressive medications. Lack of expertise may hinder the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market.

On the basis of geography, the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment due to the high prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and frequent research and development activities, followed by Europe. Moreover, strong demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment also further emphasizes the market growth in these regions. The hyperphosphatemia treatment market in the Asia-pacific will show significant CAGR growth due to lack of proper hyperphosphatemia treatment availability and lack of awareness among people about hyperphosphatemia.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global hyperphosphatemia treatment market are Astellas Pharma Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Japan Tobacco Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., BioLink Life Sciences, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Lupin Limited, Vifor Pharma Group and others.

