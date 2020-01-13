Imitation Jewellery Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

The imitation jewellery, as its name implies, is made of precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum, but the shape and effect resembles the precious metal jewellery, and some people call such imitation jewelry as fashion jewelry or popular jewelry. Imitation jewellery is usually made of synthetic gemstones as decorative stones, and a small number of low-grade gem stones as decorative stones. Metal materials for jewelry are usually made of copper or copper alloys. Because copper is not only cheap, but also has excellent casting properties. It is easy to make jewelry with various shapes.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Imitation Jewellery in US$ by following Product Segments.: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings and Others

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

Chudong

Daihe

Jingyingying

Yalunfengshang

Chuangyi

Zhengdong

Jinjia

Yafeini

Laikeni

The global Imitation Jewellery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Decorate

Others

Table of Contents

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Research Report 2018

1 Imitation Jewellery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Imitation Jewellery

1.2 Imitation Jewellery Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Rings

1.2.4 Necklaces

1.2.5 Earrings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Imitation Jewellery Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Decorate

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Global Imitation Jewellery Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Imitation Jewellery (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Imitation Jewellery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Imitation Jewellery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Imitation Jewellery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Imitation Jewellery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Imitation Jewellery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Imitation Jewellery Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Imitation Jewellery Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Imitation Jewellery Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Imitation Jewellery Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Imitation Jewellery Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Imitation Jewellery Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

