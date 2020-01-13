Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Control system security is the prevention of intentional or unintentional interference with the proper operation of industrial automation and control systems. These control systems manage essential services including electricity, petroleum production, water, transportation, manufacturing, and communications. They rely on computers, networks, operating systems, applications, and programmable controllers, each of which could contain security vulnerabilities.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652878-global-industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market-size

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Check Point Software

Cisco

Honeywell

Mcafee

Belden

GE

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Symantec

Fireeye

Fortinet

Kaspersky Lab

Airbus

BAE Systems

Bayshore Networks

Cyberark

Cyberbit

Indegy

Nozomi Networks

Palo Alto

Positive Technologies

Securitymatters

Sophos

Waterfall Security Solutions

Dragos

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players of ICS security solutions in this region is the main driving factor for the growth of the North American ICS security market. Increased instances of cyber-attacks, reliance on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and rising regulations are driving the market growth in this region.

Furthermore, MEA is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In MEA, the industrial control systems security market growth is expected to be high, due to the wide-scale adoption of ICS security solutions in every vertical for protecting the network infrastructure, applications, and other critical infrastructure from vulnerabilities and preventing attackers from exploiting security flaws to illegally access critical information.

The major factors driving the industrial control systems security market growth are huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.

In 2018, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Energy and Utilities

Transportation Systems

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network Security

1.4.3 Endpoint Security

1.4.4 Application Security

1.4.5 Database Security

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Power

1.5.3 Energy and Utilities

1.5.4 Transportation Systems

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Check Point Software

12.2.1 Check Point Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.2.4 Check Point Software Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Check Point Software Recent Development

12.3 Cisco

12.3.1 Cisco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.4.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 Mcafee

12.5.1 Mcafee Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.5.4 Mcafee Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mcafee Recent Development

12.6 Belden

12.6.1 Belden Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.6.4 Belden Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Belden Recent Development

12.7 GE

12.7.1 GE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.7.4 GE Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GE Recent Development

12.8 Rockwell Automation

12.8.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.8.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.9 Schneider Electric

12.9.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.9.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.10 Symantec

12.10.1 Symantec Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Introduction

12.10.4 Symantec Revenue in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.11 Fireeye

12.12 Fortinet

12.13 Kaspersky Lab

12.14 Airbus

12.15 BAE Systems

12.16 Bayshore Networks

12.17 Cyberark

12.18 Cyberbit

12.19 Indegy

12.20 Nozomi Networks

12.21 Palo Alto

12.22 Positive Technologies

12.23 Securitymatters

12.24 Sophos

12.25 Waterfall Security Solutions

12.26 Dragos

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652878-global-industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market-size

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)