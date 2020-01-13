Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Control system security is the prevention of intentional or unintentional interference with the proper operation of industrial automation and control systems. These control systems manage essential services including electricity, petroleum production, water, transportation, manufacturing, and communications. They rely on computers, networks, operating systems, applications, and programmable controllers, each of which could contain security vulnerabilities.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Check Point Software
Cisco
Honeywell
Mcafee
Belden
GE
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Symantec
Fireeye
Fortinet
Kaspersky Lab
Airbus
BAE Systems
Bayshore Networks
Cyberark
Cyberbit
Indegy
Nozomi Networks
Palo Alto
Positive Technologies
Securitymatters
Sophos
Waterfall Security Solutions
Dragos
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of key industry players of ICS security solutions in this region is the main driving factor for the growth of the North American ICS security market. Increased instances of cyber-attacks, reliance on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and rising regulations are driving the market growth in this region.
Furthermore, MEA is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In MEA, the industrial control systems security market growth is expected to be high, due to the wide-scale adoption of ICS security solutions in every vertical for protecting the network infrastructure, applications, and other critical infrastructure from vulnerabilities and preventing attackers from exploiting security flaws to illegally access critical information.
The major factors driving the industrial control systems security market growth are huge investments by organizations in Industry 4.0, convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), and rise in the number of cyber threats on the critical infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Database Security
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Power
Energy and Utilities
Transportation Systems
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
