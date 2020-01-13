Laboratory Automation Workcells 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.93% and Forecast to 2021
Automation workcells are special integrated systems in laboratories. These systems improve efficiency, reduce operational cost and time, minimize manpower involvement, and track the process from end-to-end with a single point entry and a disposal exit. The entire process of testing, verification, routing, scheduling, and disposal is all done within the system without any external operation. Automation workcells are available as both standardized products/off-shelf version and customized solutions to address different end-user requirements.
The analysts forecast the global laboratory automation workcells market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory automation workcells market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, replacements, and aftermarket services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Peak Analysis & Automation
• Siemens
• Beckman Coulter
• Hudson Robotics
• Inpeco
Other prominent vendors
• A&T
• Roche
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Aim Lab Automation Technologies
• SARSTEDT
• Yaskawa Motoman
• Transcriptic
• Biosero
• Let’s Go Robotics
• Festo
Market driver
• Need for environmental controls in laboratories
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Increasing need for ergonomic automated workcells
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increased use of cell-based assay
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by integration type
• Market overview
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by off-shelf automation workcells
• Global laboratory automation market by customized automation workcells
PART 07: Market segmentation by solutions
• Market overview
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by hardware and software solutions
• Global laboratory automation workcells market by services
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Laboratory automation workcells market in Americas
• Laboratory automation workcells market in EMEA
• Laboratory automation workcells market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Emergence of laboratory automation control interface
• Increased use of cell-based assay
• Rise in implementation of IoT in laboratories
PART 12: Vendor landscape
..…..Continued
