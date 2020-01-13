Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting Market| Opportunities| Review Trends | Share

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

We defines managed hybrid cloud hosting (MHCH) as a standardized, productized offering that combines a cloud-enabled system infrastructure platform â€” consisting of a pool of compute, network and storage hardware â€” with cloud infrastructure framework software to facilitate self-service and rapid provisioning. In addition to offering this service from cloud infrastructure located in its own data center, the provider must offer a choice of using a hyperscale public infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider or an Asian country-specific, large-scale IaaS provider. The infrastructure platform should be located both in a service provider’s data center for the cloud-enabled system infrastructure (CESI) platform and in an Asia country for the public IaaS platform. It also requires the use of a standardized deployment across all service provider customers and leverages a single codebase.

Scope of the Report:

The global Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Tata Communications

Rackspace

Datapipe

Sify

NTT Communications

NxtGen

BT

CtrlS Datacenters

CenturyLink

Dimension Data (NTT Communications)

Fujitsu

Singtel

Telstra

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

