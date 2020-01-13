Metadata Management Solutions Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Metadata Management Solutions Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Metadata management is about an organization’s management of its data and information assets. Metadata describes the various facets of an information asset that can improve its usability throughout its life cycle. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) encompasses the roles, responsibilities, processes, organization and technology necessary to ensure that the metadata across the enterprise adds value to that enterprise’s data. EMM is different to metadata management, which only operates at the level of a single program, project or initiative; EMM works across all. The market for metadata management solutions comprises vendors that include one or many metadata management capabilities such as * Metadata repositories * Business glossary * Data lineage * Impact analysis * Rules management * Semantic * Metadata ingestion and translation.

Scope of the Report:

The global Metadata Management Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metadata Management Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Metadata Management Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Metadata Management Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

Collibra

Informatica

Alation

IBM

Alex Solutions

Smartlogic

ASG

Data Advantage Group

Erwin

Datum

Adaptive International

Infogix

Oracle

Global IDs

Cambridge Semantics

Simplity

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

