Mobile Anti Malware Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Mobile anti-malware software provide protection to mobile devices against unwanted spyware that access information without the users’ knowledge.

The mobile anti-malware solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); and telecom and IT which have led to growth of the market globally. The BFSI sector is expected to dominate the market, contributing the largest market share during the forecast period. The market is also projected to witness growth in the government, telecom and IT, and retail sectors during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Sophos

Mcafee

Avast Software

AVG Technologies

Malwarebytes

Bitdefender

Lookout

Kaspersky Lab

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific offers potential growth opportunities, as organizations are turning towards mobile anti-malware solution providers to defend against sophisticated attacks.

In 2018, the global Mobile Anti Malware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Anti Malware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Anti Malware development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android OS

Apple OS

Window OS

Blackberry OS

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Public/ Government

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Utilities

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Anti Malware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Anti Malware development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

