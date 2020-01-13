Mobile CRM Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
A mobile customer relationship management is an application that enables to keep track of customer relationship management activities via mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The idea behind mobile CRM is to gather all data regarding clients on mobile using CRM apps within the organization to give an integrated and complete view of each customer. It offers better customer service as it satisfies and anticipates customer due to complete and up-to-date customer database on mobile. The benefit of mobile CRM is it helps in increasing work capacity as its strategy optimizes all the process related to customer relationship management. Mobile CRM aids in improving overall sales performance and growth in productivity due to social and mobile enabled CRM.
North America and Europe are expected to dominate the mobile CRM market in the forecast period due to increase in usage of mobile services or platform for employees and clients in business. Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the emerging regions to contribute for maximum growth during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Mobile CRM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce.com
Zoho
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP SE
Sybase
Kony Solutions
Resco.net
Software AG
Repsly, Inc
This report focuses on the global Mobile CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile CRM development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Retail
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile CRM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile CRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile CRM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Salesforce.com
12.1.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.1.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.2 Zoho
12.2.1 Zoho Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.2.4 Zoho Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Zoho Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 SAP SE
12.6.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.6.4 SAP SE Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.7 Sybase
12.7.1 Sybase Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.7.4 Sybase Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sybase Recent Development
12.8 Kony Solutions
12.8.1 Kony Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.8.4 Kony Solutions Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Kony Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Resco.net
12.9.1 Resco.net Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.9.4 Resco.net Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Resco.net Recent Development
12.10 Software AG
12.10.1 Software AG Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mobile CRM Introduction
12.10.4 Software AG Revenue in Mobile CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.11 Repsly, Inc
