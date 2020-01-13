MOSQUITO CONTROL MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2025



This study categorizes the global Mosquito Control breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report researches the worldwide Mosquito Control market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.This study categorizes the global Mosquito Control breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3501190-global-mosquito-control-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Global Mosquito Control market size will increase to 370 Million US$ by 2025, from 290 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mosquito Control.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Mosquito Control capacity, production, value, price and market share of Mosquito Control in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bayer Environmental Science

Valent BioSciences

Clarke

Central Life Sciences

BASF

Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

Univar

UPL

Kadant GranTek

Babolna-Bio

MGK

Westham

AllPro Vector

Mosquito Control Breakdown Data by Type

Larvicides

Adulticides

Mosquito Control Breakdown Data by Application

Government

Residential

Commercial

Mosquito Control Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Mosquito Control Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Mosquito Control capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Mosquito Control manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points

Global Mosquito Control Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mosquito Control Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Larvicides

1.4.3 Adulticides

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production

2.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Mosquito Control Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Mosquito Control Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Mosquito Control Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Mosquito Control Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mosquito Control Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Mosquito Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Mosquito Control Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bayer Environmental Science

8.1.1 Bayer Environmental Science Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.1.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Valent BioSciences

8.2.1 Valent BioSciences Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.2.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Clarke

8.3.1 Clarke Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.3.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Central Life Sciences

8.4.1 Central Life Sciences Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.4.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 BASF

8.5.1 BASF Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.5.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

8.6.1 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.6.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Univar

8.7.1 Univar Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.7.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 UPL

8.8.1 UPL Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control

8.8.4 Mosquito Control Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kadant GranTek

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3501190-global-mosquito-control-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com