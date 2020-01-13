MOSQUITO CONTROL MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2025
This study categorizes the global Mosquito Control breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.
Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.
Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.
Global Mosquito Control market size will increase to 370 Million US$ by 2025, from 290 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mosquito Control.
Bayer Environmental Science
Valent BioSciences
Clarke
Central Life Sciences
BASF
Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
Univar
UPL
Kadant GranTek
Babolna-Bio
MGK
Westham
AllPro Vector
Larvicides
Adulticides
Mosquito Control Breakdown Data by Application
Government
Residential
Commercial
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Mosquito Control Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Mosquito Control capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Mosquito Control manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
Table of Contents – Key Points
Global Mosquito Control Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mosquito Control Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Larvicides
1.4.3 Adulticides
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mosquito Control Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mosquito Control Production
2.1.1 Global Mosquito Control Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Mosquito Control Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Mosquito Control Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Mosquito Control Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Mosquito Control Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Mosquito Control Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Mosquito Control Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Mosquito Control Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Mosquito Control Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Mosquito Control Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Mosquito Control Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Mosquito Control Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Bayer Environmental Science
8.1.1 Bayer Environmental Science Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.1.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Valent BioSciences
8.2.1 Valent BioSciences Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.2.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Clarke
8.3.1 Clarke Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.3.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Central Life Sciences
8.4.1 Central Life Sciences Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.4.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 BASF
8.5.1 BASF Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.5.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
8.6.1 Summit Chemical (AMVAC) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.6.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Univar
8.7.1 Univar Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.7.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 UPL
8.8.1 UPL Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Mosquito Control
8.8.4 Mosquito Control Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Kadant GranTek
……Continued
