Multi-Service Business Gateways Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025

A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of firewall, virtual private networking and intrusion prevention into a single fault tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652844-global-multi-service-business-gateways-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

ADTRAN

AudioCodes

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

LSI Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Freescale Semiconductor

Allied Telesis

Avaya

Edgewater Networks

Nuera Communications

Among all the regional markets, Europe is dominating the global multi-service business gateway market owing to the increased adoption of these devices in countries such as France, Germany, UK and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth due to increasing industrialization, international business expansion and rising enterprise mobility in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, benefits such as low cost and reduced initial cost are increasing the demand for hosted multi-service business gateway services in this region.

In 2018, the global Multi-Service Business Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Multi-Service Business Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-Service Business Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Communication Session Threats

Network Level Threats

Media Threats

Application Level Threats

Market segment by Application, split into

OEMs

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Multi-Service Business Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Multi-Service Business Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Communication Session Threats

1.4.3 Network Level Threats

1.4.4 Media Threats

1.4.5 Application Level Threats

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 OEMs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.5.4 Small Medium Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ADTRAN

12.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development

12.2 AudioCodes

12.2.1 AudioCodes Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.2.4 AudioCodes Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AudioCodes Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Fortinet

12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.5 LSI Corporation

12.5.1 LSI Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.5.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Samsung Electronics

12.6.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.6.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.7 Freescale Semiconductor

12.7.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.7.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development

12.8 Allied Telesis

12.8.1 Allied Telesis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.8.4 Allied Telesis Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Allied Telesis Recent Development

12.9 Avaya

12.9.1 Avaya Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.9.4 Avaya Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.10 Edgewater Networks

12.10.1 Edgewater Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction

12.10.4 Edgewater Networks Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Edgewater Networks Recent Development

12.11 Nuera Communications

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652844-global-multi-service-business-gateways-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)