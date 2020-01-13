Multi-Service Business Gateways Market 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecast To 2025
A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of firewall, virtual private networking and intrusion prevention into a single fault tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking.
The key players covered in this study
ADTRAN
AudioCodes
Cisco Systems
Fortinet
LSI Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Freescale Semiconductor
Allied Telesis
Avaya
Edgewater Networks
Nuera Communications
Among all the regional markets, Europe is dominating the global multi-service business gateway market owing to the increased adoption of these devices in countries such as France, Germany, UK and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth due to increasing industrialization, international business expansion and rising enterprise mobility in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, benefits such as low cost and reduced initial cost are increasing the demand for hosted multi-service business gateway services in this region.
In 2018, the global Multi-Service Business Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Multi-Service Business Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-Service Business Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Communication Session Threats
Network Level Threats
Media Threats
Application Level Threats
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
Large Enterprises
Small Medium Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-Service Business Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-Service Business Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Communication Session Threats
1.4.3 Network Level Threats
1.4.4 Media Threats
1.4.5 Application Level Threats
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 OEMs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.5.4 Small Medium Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ADTRAN
12.1.1 ADTRAN Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.1.4 ADTRAN Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ADTRAN Recent Development
12.2 AudioCodes
12.2.1 AudioCodes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.2.4 AudioCodes Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AudioCodes Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.4 Fortinet
12.4.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.4.4 Fortinet Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.5 LSI Corporation
12.5.1 LSI Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.5.4 LSI Corporation Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 LSI Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Samsung Electronics
12.6.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.6.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
12.7 Freescale Semiconductor
12.7.1 Freescale Semiconductor Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.7.4 Freescale Semiconductor Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Freescale Semiconductor Recent Development
12.8 Allied Telesis
12.8.1 Allied Telesis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.8.4 Allied Telesis Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Allied Telesis Recent Development
12.9 Avaya
12.9.1 Avaya Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.9.4 Avaya Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.10 Edgewater Networks
12.10.1 Edgewater Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Introduction
12.10.4 Edgewater Networks Revenue in Multi-Service Business Gateways Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Edgewater Networks Recent Development
12.11 Nuera Communications
Continued….
