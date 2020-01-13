Orthopedic Compression Implant Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

Implants are tissue or devices that are fixed inside the body or on the surface of the body. There are different types of implants such as dental, orthopedic and others. Orthopedic compression implant is a type of medical devices which is used to provide fixation of bones or to replace articulating joint surfaces. In compression mode, the fracture is fixed by joining the two fragments close to each other in order to oppose the fragments well. It increases the contact area and the stability in between the fragments by reducing the stress on the implants. Compression fracture gap is mostly reduced by Direct compression plate or Muller compression device. Orthopedic compression implant mainly constitutes of titanium alloys or stainless steel to provide strength and bound with plastic to act as artificial cartilage. The most frequently used polymers and metals for orthopedic compression implant are cobalt-chromium alloys, stainless steel, ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene, titanium alloys, and polymethyl methacrylate. Mostly during surgery, patients with fractures are usually treated with compression bone plates which is made of stainless steel, Cr-Co, and Titanium alloys as because the stiffness of these metals is much higher than human cortical bone. Few of the orthopedic compression implant mostly used in surgeries are locking compression plates orthopedic compression implant which is widely used in fractures of the bones, infusion, and union of smaller bone fragments, osteotomies.

The increase in the number of replacement surgeries is driving the demand for orthopedic compression implant worldwide. Factors that drive the growth of the global orthopedic compression implant market are the increase in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases or injuries and the rapid growth in the aged population. Moreover, advancement in technology such as robotic surgical tools stimulates the orthopedic compression implant market. Dynamic compression implant plates which are made of metal has lost its popularity in orthopedic surgery due to the use of metals which constitutes 78%. New technologies in orthopedic compression implant are booming the overall market. For e.g., DePuy Synthes has developed SPEEDTITAN orthopedic compression implant which is a continuous active compression made of nickel-titanium (NiTiNOL) used for osteotomy fixation and fracture and joint arthrodesis for the foot and hand. However, a high cost of expenditure in surgical procedures of orthopedic compression implant and strict government policies may restrain the growth of the orthopedic compression market. Increase in research and development in orthopedic compression implant and growing economies are expected to provide new market opportunities for orthopedic compression implant market.

The global Orthopedic Compression Implant market is segmented on the basis of product type, factors and end users.

Market Segmentation by product types Orthopedic Screws Orthopedic Plates Interlocking Nails

Market Segmentation by Application Osteoporosis Osteoarthritis Musculoskeletal disorders

Market Segmentation by end users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others



Geographically, orthopedic compression implant market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global orthopedic compression implant market due to increase in a number of geriatric population that has been suffering from osteoarthritis disease. In addition, growing advancement in technologies is another factor in driving the osteoarthritis compression implant market. Europe is also projecting to have a stimulating growth in orthopedic compression implant market due to the increasing use of new technologies by the surgeon, adopting orthopedic implants, the rise in aging population and reimbursement for orthopedic products which is overall driving the orthopedic compression implant market. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is anticipated to boost the orthopedic compression implant market over the forecast period due to increase in awareness among people related to commercially available implants in the market, constant improvement in healthcare infrastructures, government initiatives in educating people about the use of orthopedic implants is projecting the overall orthopedic compression implants market.

Some of the key players leading in Orthopedic Compression Implant market are DePuy Synthes, Auxein Medical, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Vast Ortho, Arthrex, Inc., Aesculap, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Globus Medical Inc., CONMED Corporation, Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

