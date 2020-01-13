Phycocyanin Market Forecast, Size, strategize, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2023
Phycocyanin Market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Phycocyanin Market.
About Phycocyanin Market Industry
Phycocyanin is a pigment-protein complex from the light-harvesting phycobiliprotein family, along with allophycocyanin and phycoerythrin. It is an accessory pigment to chlorophyll. All phycobiliproteins are water-soluble, so they cannot exist within the membrane like carotenoids can. Instead, phycobiliproteins aggregate to form clusters that adhere to the membrane called phycobilisomes. Phycocyanin is a characteristic light blue color, absorbing orange and red light, particularly near 620 nm (depending on which specific type it is), and emits fluorescence at about 650 nm (also depending on which type it is). Allophycocyanin absorbs and emits at longer wavelengths than phycocyanin C or phycocyanin R. Phycocyanins are found in Cyanobacteria (also called blue-green algae).
The global Phycocyanin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Food Grader
Cosmetic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Natural Food Colorant
Pharmaceutical Industry
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
DIC
Japan Algae
Parry Nutraceuticals
Ozone Naturals
EcoFuel Laboratories
Nan Pao International Biotech
King Dnarmsa Spirulina
Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology
Wuli Lvqi
Norland
Regions Covered in Phycocyanin Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
