Point Of Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market Key Players ARKRAY Inc, Abcam plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

A point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems is a device intended for measuring creatinine levels in the plasma. Point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems are used in the treatment and diagnosis of renal diseases, in monitoring renal diseases, and as a benchmark calculation for measuring other urine analytes. A point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems are classified by the FDA as a class II device. Creatinine is a waste product which is formed when creatinine, a protein found in the muscles, breaks down. A point of care whole blood creatinine testing system may provide the doctor with information as to how efficiently the kidneys are working. Point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems are usually used along with several other laboratory tests including blood urea nitrogen (BUN) test, and basic metabolic panel (BMP) test. Point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems are recommended to be used during routine physical exams to help diagnose certain diseases and to check for any problems within the kidney. Materials used in a point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing system are usually a creatinine reagent (Sodium hydroxide, picric acid, etc) pipe, or a strip.

Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of renal diseases is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market over the forecast period. According to National center for chronic disease prevention and health promotion, 30 million people of 15% of the US adults were estimated to have Chronic Kidney Disease (CDK) in 2017. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to the growing prevalence of renal diseases. Research and product development is another factor contributing to the growth of the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market. However, costs associated and lack of awareness about Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market are some of the factors restraining the growth of Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market.

Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market is segmented as:

Systems

Test Strips

Test Kits

Based on Sample Type, the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market is segmented as:

Blood Sample

Urine Sample

Based on distribution channel, the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Homecare

Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market: Overview

The global market for Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. There is a moderate competition key players for point-of-care whole blood creatinine testing systems as there are various other alternatives for diagnosing and treating kidney related diseases. Hospitals are expected to contribute high share in the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of the patients are recommended for it.

Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant market in the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market owing to high prevalence of the disease. The Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing prevalence of renal diseases. Europe is expected to have the second largest share in the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market throughout the forecast period.

Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems Market: Key Players

The global market for Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems is moderately fragmented due to the presence of local manufacturers for academic and research centers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Point-of-Care Whole Blood Creatinine Testing Systems market are Beckman Coulter Inc, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, ARKRAY Inc, Abcam plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Nova Biomedical, OPTI Medical Systems, and others.