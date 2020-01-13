Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Converged Network Services Market forecast 2025 | Major Key Players – Cisco Systems, Level 3 Communications, International Business Machines(IBM), CloudGenix

Summary:

Introduction

Converge network services also known as media convergence provides data communication, video, and telephone services on a single network, aiding in convenience and flexibility which is difficult to achieve through separate infrastructures. Network service providers earlier were using number of hardware, networks, and protocols to connect to servers, but with the aid of converged network services users can avail number of services such as internet browsing, texting, voice over internet, video conferencing etc. with the aid of a single infrastructure offering advantages including improved quality of service at a moderate cost and enhanced protection against malware. Standardization on Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and TCP/IP aids the service network providers in integrating disparate vendors and products, making network management relatively easier for IT administrators.

Converged network services offer a number of advantages such as low cost of services offered, lower investment involved in the implementation, lower maintenance cost etc. and these advantages are expected to drive the demand for converged network services. Other factors supporting the growth of converged network services include requirement to upgrade obsolete datacentres, growing cloud services, growing IoT market etc.

In 2018, the global Converged Network Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Converged Network Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Level 3 Communications

International Business Machines(IBM)

CloudGenix

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT

Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Converged Network Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Converged Network Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Converged Network Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Converged Network Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Converged Network Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Converged Network Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Converged Network Services Market Size by Application

