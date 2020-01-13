Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Data Management Platforms Market forecast 2025 | Major Key Players – Oracle, Adobe Systems, Neustar, Rocket Fuel, Turn, KBM, Cxense, Lotame Solutions, Krux Digital

Summary:

Introduction

Today’s connected devices are creating valuable data for business decision making. To reach the right customers in the right place, the companies are moving towards the data driven enterprise applications. Basically, data management platforms are software applications that houses audience and campaign data. It’s a piece of software that sucks up, sorts and houses information, and spits it out in a way that’s useful for marketers, publishers and other businesses.

In parallel, the global adoption of the Internet based technologies by several individual and enterprises is surging the growth of data management platforms market. However, the growth of the second party data sub-segment can be attributed to the growth of data driven technologies and quantitative growth of connected devices across the globe. It has been observed that the demand of data driven technologies is increasing very fast. The companies are adopting data driven technologies for decision making. Owning to these factors, the second part data sub-segment is projected to register a double-digit market growth for the global data management platforms market. In addition, the third party data sub-segment is expected to register a high Y-o-Y growth rate during the forecast.

In 2018, the global Data Management Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Adobe Systems

Neustar

Rocket Fuel

Turn

KBM

Cxense

Lotame Solutions

Krux Digital

EXelate

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Management Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application

