QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022
A quick service restaurant serves fast food and has minimal table service. Based on the type of service, the global quick service restaurants market has been segmented into eat-in, take away, drive-thru, and home-delivery service segments.
The analysts forecast the global quick service restaurants market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global quick service restaurants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3182770-global-quick-service-restaurants-market-2018-2022
The report, Global Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Chick-fil-A
• Domino’s
• Dunkin’ Brands Group
• McDonald’s
• Restaurant Brands International
• Starbucks
• Subway
• The Wendy’s Company
• Yum! Brands
Market driver
• Rise in number of quick service restaurants
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Fluctuations in raw material prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Innovation in packaging for takeaway food
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3182770-global-quick-service-restaurants-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
Quick Service Restaurants Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE
• Segmentation by service type
• Comparison by service type
• Eat-in services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Takeaway service – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Drive-thru service – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Home delivery service – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by service type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• US – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• China – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Japan – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Brazil – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• UK – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Canada – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Innovation in packaging for takeaway food
• Rise in demand for nutritious foods
• Growing popularity of online and mobile app-based food ordering
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Chick-fil-A
• Domino’s
• Dunkin’ Brands Group
• McDonald’s
• Restaurant Brands International
• Starbucks
• Subway
• The Wendy’s Company
• Yum! Brands
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com