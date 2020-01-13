Radiopharmaceutical Market by Major Players, Size, Segmentation, Market Dynamics & Forecast 2023
About Radiopharmaceutical Market Industry
Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
SPECT Radioisotopes
PET Radioisotopes
Other Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Oncology
Cardiology
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Bayer
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
GE Healthcare
Mallinckrodt
Eli Lilly
Bracco Imaging
SIEMENS
Navidea
Nordion
IBA Group
Jubilant Pharma
Regions Covered in Radiopharmaceutical Market are :-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
