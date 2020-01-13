Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive Market Global Research Report 2019 to 2025

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built using semiconductors. It has a same input/output interface design as hard disk drives (HDDs) and stores data in solid state memory.

During 2017, the enterprise segment accounted for the major shares of the global SAS SSD market. The growing adoption of cloud-based data center is promoting the growth of the PCIE solid state drive (SSD) market in this segment. Moreover, the increasing adoption of SSD for mission critical application as an alternative to HDD and the rapid technological advances in flashed-based array offering are also propeling the adoption of SAS among end-users in this segment.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas dominated the SAS SSD market during 2017. Countries in this region such as the US and Canada are the primary adopters of new technologies. The substantial shift toward containerized data centers will influence the growth of the PCIE solid state drive (SSD) market in this region. Owing to the presence of several data center facilities in the US, the region witnesses a significant demand for data center storage systems, which will again fuel the growth of the SAS and SSD market. Additionally, the preference of enterprises in the region towards energy-efficient IT infrastructure, that will increase the demand for mission-critical and high-performance storage infrastructure, will also drive market growth.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :



Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive Market by Types :

500G

1T

2T

3T

4T

Other

Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive Market by Applications :

Individual

Enterprise

Other

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive, with sales, revenue, and price of Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive, in 2017 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

