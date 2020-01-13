Skin Tears Treatment Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026

Skin tears have become a common issue among people of older age as the skin becomes more delicate and drier and so skin tears treatment has become an essential criterion for further spreading of infection. A skin tear is a form of sheer or tears away that occurs when skin becomes very thin and intricate. It is most often seen in old aged people as the blood vessels tend to be more atonic and feed fewer nutrients and moisture to the skin tissue. A skin tears treatment can be subcategorized into no skin loss, partial skin loss and total flap loss. According to one report published in NCBI, incidence rates of skin tears is ranging between 2.23% to 92% in long-duration care facilities and varies from 2.1% in men to 4.6% in women. Skin tears are acute wounds that are commonly found in elderly people and also in the neonate and pediatric population. Rising prevalence cases in skin tear are one of the most significant reasons responsible for the growth of the skin tears treatment market. According to 2018 ISTAP Consensus Statement, estimates of skin tear treatment prevalence in long-term care is 2.23%-92%, in the community it is 4.5%–19.5%, in acute care it is 6.2%–11.1%, in palliative care it is 3.3%-14.3% which indicates high growth in skin tears treatment market. Increasing aging population is another important factor in driving the skin tears treatment market. Factors such as increasing the length of hospitalization, rising cost in healthcare expenditure may become the restraining criteria for skin tears treatment market.

Skin tears are resulting in trauma to the skin from friction, shearing or blunt trauma. Due to physical changes related to co-existing illness and aging, skin tears treatment is becoming very difficult. Proper usage of adhesives and non-adhesive products, wound dressings is utmost essential in skin tears treatment. ConvaTec has launched Foam Lite dressing which is a silicone based adhesive foam dressings that is user-friendly, light and versatile to use for all skin tears treatment. Currently, silicone based adhesive foam dressing is leading the skin tears treatment market. With the advancement in technology in making more skin and user-friendly skin tears treatment products, the market is stimulating to have significant growth in the next few couples of years.

The global skin tears treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, factors and end users.

Market Segmentation by product types Non-Adherent Mesh Dressings Skin tears treatment Foam dressing Hydrogels 2-octyle cyanoacrylate topical bandage Calcium Alginates Skin tears treatment Hydrofibre Skin tears treatment Acrylic Dressing Skin tears treatment Methylene Blue and Gentian Violet Dressings Skin tears treatment Ionic Silver Dressings Skin tears treatment

Market Segmentation by factors Intrinsic factors Extrinsic factors

Market Segmentation by end users Hospitals Home care settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Geographically, skin tears treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the skin tears treatment market due to the occurrence of high incidence rate in skin tears and advanced healthcare facilities are having a high impact in overall skin tears treatment market. Europe holds the second position in skin tears treatment market due to increasing awareness among people about skin tears. For example, the European Wound Management Association has recently published modules on skin diseases educating people through the various campaign is driving the market for skin tears treatment. Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa are also potentially stimulating the growth of the skin tears treatment market due to rising environmental factors, photo aging, chronological aging etc. are leading the skin tears treatment market. According to one report by International Wound Journal, almost 3.9% prevalence rate of skin tears was found in a long-term care facility in Japanese patients which indicates a gradual rise in skin tears treatment market.

Some of the key players leading in skin tears treatment market are: Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Advancis Medical UK, ConvaTec Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., 3M, AMERX Health Care, Coloplast Ltd., Gensco Pharma, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., HARTMANN USA, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Hollister Incorporated

