Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users’ weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in sync with health apps, smart scales enable users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are characterized by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones.

The analysts forecast the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Fitbit

• Garmin

• Huawei Technologies

• Nokia (Withings)

• Under Armour

Market driver

• Increasing health consciousness

Market challenge

• High product costs

Market trend

• Personalized fitness-coaching feature

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

