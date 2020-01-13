Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales are used to measure the users’ weight, BMI, and body composition (including body-fat percentage). By working in sync with health apps, smart scales enable users to track their weight over time. Most of the devices are characterized by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the user to send the output data to the cloud or to their smartphones.
The analysts forecast the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3167658-global-smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-2018-2022
The report, Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Fitbit
• Garmin
• Huawei Technologies
• Nokia (Withings)
• Under Armour
Market driver
• Increasing health consciousness
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High product costs
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Personalized fitness-coaching feature
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3167658-global-smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by retail distribution channel
• Comparison by retail distribution channel
• Offline – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Online – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by retail distribution channel
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/447907573/smart-weight-body-composition-and-bmi-scales-market-2018-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2022
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE RANGE
• Segmentation by price range
• Comparison by price range
• More than $100 – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Less than $100 – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by price range
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Pregnancy-mode feature
• Increased M&As
• Personalized fitness-coaching feature
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Fitbit
• Garmin
• Huawei Technologies
• Nokia (Withings)
• Under Armour
Continued…..
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here